Backstage News On Chris Jericho's Status With NJPW

At Wrestle Kingdom 13, Chris Jericho lost the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to Tetsuya Naito in a no disqualification match. In his post-match interview, Jericho was adamant in saying that he was not done with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Jericho also made his intentions clear about wanting to face the new IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Jericho's contract with NJPW reportedly expired at Wrestle Kingdom 13, and with the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion recently thanking AEW President / Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan for helping him get tickets to an NFL game, many speculated that Jericho would end up signing with All Elite Wrestling.

See Also Chris Jericho Pays Tribute To Longtime NJPW Referee

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Jericho's status with NJPW. Meltzer revealed that while Jericho's contract with NJPW expired at Wrestle Kingdom 13, NJPW really wants to keep him. He noted that Jericho wants to stay with NJPW as well. Dave further said that New Japan wants to book a match between Jericho and Tanahashi in 2019, and with Jericho wanting to stay with the promotion, it is just a matter of both parties agreeing to a new deal.