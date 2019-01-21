Braun Strowman Says Roman Reigns Is "Doing Really Well"

It's been three months since Roman Reigns shocked the sports entertainment world by revealing that his leukemia had returned after it being in remission. That news sent shockwaves throughout the pro wrestling industry and affected many of , including Braun Strowman.

Shortly after Reigns' announcement, Strowman posted a heartful message of support and he's stayed in touch with Reigns ever since. Strowman was asked by wrestlingnews.co about his friend and gave an update on Reigns' status and whereabouts.

"[Roman's] doing really well," said Strowman. "I think he's in Hawaii right now on vacation seeing some of his family so everything is going good with him."

When asked about a timetable for Reigns' return to WWE, Strowman didn't have any information regarding that but said Reigns sounds like he's doing okay.

"It's just a day by day thing," Strowman said of when Reigns would return. "I know he's doing his treatments and stuff at home. When I speak to him, he sounds well and says he feels well. I trust him with everything he's ever told me."

Although they are often opponents in the ring, Strowman and Reigns are two peas in a pod in real life. Strowman once talked about how similar he and Reigns are when it comes to their approach to performing.

"Roman's work ethic is just like mine," stated Strowman in an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2017. "We go out every night, we give 100 percent of what we have to go, we put our bodies on the line and we know that, at the end of the night, we're going to have you on your feet, you're going to be hoarse, and you'll be going crazy because we did our job entertaining you. From top to bottom, we're the best athletes in the world."

Additionally, Strowman also threw a playful jab at Reigns when he was asked who was the sweatiest guy he'd been in the ring with.

"[Laughter] Roman's real wet," said Strowman.