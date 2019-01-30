John Cena Acknowledges Dean Ambrose, How Old Is Becky Lynch Today? Mauro Ranallo NXT Match Reactions

- Above are clips of Mauro Ranllo calling the action at last weekend's NXT TakeOver: Phoenix.

- Today, Becky Lynch turns 32 years old. Also today, 205 Live GM and AOP's Manager, Drake Maverick, turns 36. WWE and Vince McMahon both sent out well wishes to Lynch on Twitter.

Unflinching, uncompromising and unmistakably The Man. Happy Birthday to @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/6lSoHe7EP8 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 30, 2019

- On John Cena's Instagram (where he posts only photos without ever giving context) posted a high school photo of an individual named "John Moxley." Before making his way to WWE, Dean Ambrose was known on the indies as Jon Moxley. As noted, WWE announced Ambrose will not be renewing his contract with the company once his contract ends in April. Ambrose reportedly turned down a five-year deal that was worth a little more than seven-figures per year.