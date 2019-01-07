NJPW Chooses Between ROH And AEW

The landscape of pro wrestling continues to change as 2019 just gets underway, and one of the biggest questions is who would NJPW decide to align with stateside to help bolster their position internationally. Dating back to 2014, they've had a partnership with Ring of Honor while the newly formed All Elite Wrestling could potentially have a pool of talent that could service NJPW just as well.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said NJPW has decided to work with ROH going forward. As for right now, NJPW won't be working with AEW.

The report continued that even just a few days ago AEW thought Kenny Omega could continue to work for NJPW and would bounce between the two promotions, but that doesn't look to be the case at the moment with Omega announcing his exit from NJPW. Co-promotional events are obviously out the window for the time being.

NJPW is teaming up with ROH for the sold-out G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden on April 6.

See Also Kenny Omega Says He's Leaving NJPW

For NJPW, they just finished up a big weekend with Wrestle Kingdom 13 (full results here) featuring eight title matches, all of which changed hands. ROH's next PPV is the 17th Anniversary Show on March 13 in Las Vegas, NV. This Tuesday, AEW is holding a Double or Nothing rally in Jacksonville, Florida. Wrestling Inc. will be there for any breaking news.

Source: F4WOnline