Possible Spoilers: WWE Hall Of Famer At Royal Rumble, Possible Women's Rumble Entrant

Maria Kanellis is reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE Royal Rumble, according to PWInsider. The report also noted Mike Kanellis is not there.

Earlier this month there were reports of Mike and Maria asking for their release from WWE. Maria has since come out and said she did not ask for her release.

As noted, PWInsider also reported Sin Cara, Christian, Maryse, Big Show, Tye Dillinger, and Erick Rowan have all been seen in Phoenix. No word on if any of the names will appear on the PPV.

Earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted a photo from Chase Field, confirming he's at tonight's show. No word yet if he'll be involved in the PPV, but he did work a singles match last weekend at a WWE live event, losing to Baron Corbin.