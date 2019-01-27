WWE Announces Big Name To Replace John Cena In The Royal Rumble

Cathy Kelly has announced that Braun Strowman will be replacing John Cena in tonight's 30-man match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

As noted, Cena was removed from the match due to an ankle injury, which is said to be a fake injury and just part of the storylines. Braun was previously advertised to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Rumble but Vince McMahon pulled him from the match after a backstage altercation segment on RAW. Finn Balor later won the chance to challenge Lesnar tonight.

Below is video of Cathy announcing Strowman as Cena's replacement: