Wrestle Kingdom 13 Attendance, Kenny Omega With Cody Rhodes And Chris Jericho, Feature Match Friday

- NJPW announced the paid attendance for Wrestle Kingdom 13 was 38,162 fans, up from last year's 34,995. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline reported it was the largest crowd for an NJPW event in 16 years. As noted, next year Wrestle Kingdom 14 will run back-to-back days at the Tokyo Dome on January 4 and 5.

- Cody Rhodes posed with Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho last night at the Tokyo Dome. Rhodes noted they were, "two guys I've learned a lot from, two of my favorite people." As noted, Rhodes dropped the IWGP US Championship to Juice Robinson as he will begin his Executive Vice President role with All Elite Wrestling. Omega was reportedly given a "fantastic offer" by WWE and is obviously in play for heading to AEW, Omega dropped the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at last night's event. Finally, Jericho (who also lost his IWGP IC Title against Tetsuya Naito) is not signed by AEW, but is reportedly on their radar.