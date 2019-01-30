Wrestlers React To Dean Ambrose WWE Exit, Title Change At NJPW Road To New Beginning, Impact - MLW

- NJPW Road to The New Beginning took place earlier today. Togi Makabe, Toru Yano and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori to win the NEVER 6-Man Tag Team Championship. Below are the full results:

* Ayato Yoshida and Shota Umino defeated Toa Henare and Yota Tsuji

* Tiger Mask and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Ren Narita

* Shingo Takagi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* BUSHI defeated El Desperado

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma, Kazuchika Okada, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens

* Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Tetsuya Naito, SANADA and EVIL

- Impact and MLW announced they will be collaborating their events on April 4 during WrestleMania weekend, so fans will be able to attend both shows. Impact will be airing Impact United We Stand on their Twitch channel.

- As noted, WWE announced Dean Ambrose will not be renewing his contract with the company once his contract ends in April. Ambrose reportedly turned down a five-year deal that was worth over seven-figures per year. Since the news broke, wrestlers outside of WWE (Joey Ryan, Sami Callihan, and Jimmy Havoc) have commented on Ambrose's eventual exit. Callihan was Ambrose's former tag team partner during their time on the indies.

