As previously noted, AJ Styles missed WWE live events this past weekend and has been out of action since facing Daniel Bryan at The Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

It was reported that Styles is suffering from a hernia, however Styles shot down those reports on Twitter. In response to a user asking, "WHAT ARE U DOING WRESTLING WITH A HERNIA!!?????" Styles replied, "Yeah, about that. I don't have a hernia."

See Also Ring Rope Breaks During AJ Styles Vs. Daniel Bryan Match At WWE Live Event

As we previously reported, Styles also recently shut down reports that he had signed a new contract with WWE.

Styles is scheduled to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber in a six-man Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. Elimination Chamber takes place on February 17, 2019 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.