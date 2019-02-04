EC3 Defeats Top WWE Star In His Debut Match On Tonight's RAW

EC3 joined Alexa Bliss for her Moment of Bliss talk show segment on tonight's RAW (full results here). Before he could answer any of her questions, he was interrupted first by Nia Jax and Tamina, then Dean Ambrose.
Ambrose toyed with him a bit on the microphone, but EC3 would end up punching Ambrose and head to the ring. The two would have a match and EC3 would come up with the win in his first main roster TV match via a jackknife pin.
With Ambrose out of WWE in April, it's likely he'll be putting over some more WWE talent before making his exit.
You can check out EC3's segments in the videos below.
