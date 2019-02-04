ESPN Insider On If WWE Tampered With Dean Ambrose's Contract, WrestleMania Axxess Tix, Tonight's RAW

- Above is Cathy Kelley previewing tonight's WWE RAW.

- Alfred Konuwa has an article at Forbes about contract tampering in pro wrestling. In the story, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks was asked about WWE publicly announcing that Dean Ambrose will not be renewing his contract and if that can be considered contract tampering.

"I think [Dean Ambrose] would have a strong case based on it impacting his future earnings though I wouldn't consider it tampering," Marks said.

- WWE today announced that tickets to WrestleMania Axxess fan festival will be available this Friday, February 8 starting at 10 AM ET. WrestleMania Axxess will take place from Thursday, April 4 through Monday, April 8 at Brooklyn Pier 12 in Brooklyn, NY.

In addition to being able to meet current and former Superstars, the festival includes the WrestleMania Superstore and a host of interactive fan experiences, including autograph signings, live matches, memorabilia, photo ops, and much more.

WrestleMania Axxess sessions will be held:

Thursday, April 4: 6 – 10 PM

Friday, April 5: 1 - 5 PM and 6 - 10 PM

Saturday, April 6: 8 AM - 12 PM, 1 - 5 PM and 6 - 10 PM

Sunday, April 7: 8 AM - 12 PM

Monday, April 8: 12 – 4 PM

General admission tickets for WrestleMania Axxess will be $55. In addition, a limited number of $190 "Premium VIP" tickets and $125 "VIP" tickets will be available, which include guaranteed access to meet select WWE Superstars, early entry and more. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.