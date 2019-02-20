- Above is the full match from Ring of Honor where NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis defended the title against PJ Black. At the end of the match, Aldis would force Black to submit to the cloverleaf.

- Ring of Honor's weekly show airs on Stadium 24/7, which has just been added to Sling TV in both their "Blue" and "Orange packages ($24.99 per month). The channel was previously an add-on that customers had to pay extra for, but now ROH fans can see its weekly show in both basic packages. As noted, the Chicago Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group (ROH's parent owner) are creating a regional sports network (The Marquee Sports Network) in 2020, ROH is expected to air on that, as well.

- At yesterday's press conference, CMLL announced they would be returning to Televisa for its weekly shows on Saturday afternoons (H/T Lucha Blog). The first show will be this Saturday. The channel was looking to replace AAA, who shifted over to TV Azteca, earlier this month.

- With the recent increase of WWE Superstars either asking for their release or thinking of not re-signing with the company, Joey Ryan couldn't help but notice the change compared to when he first started wrestling back in 2000.

"When I started wrestling, WWE roster guys were told 'these indie guys are coming for your jobs' so as extra talent, we got treated like dirt," Ryan wrote. "Now these WWE roster guys are quitting their jobs and coming for our indie money."