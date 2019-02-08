Monday Night Raw's main event featured Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman taking on Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre. The ending had a somewhat controversial finish in which Strowman, as the illegal man, came into the ring to take out Corbin who was the legal man.

The referee clearly stated to Strowman that he would be disqualified if he attacked Corbin but The Monster Among Men disregarded that and it cost his team the match.

Many fans were confused because we've seen countless times where one tag partner enters the ring to break up a pinfall attempt by attacking the legal man of the opposite team. But this one resulted in a DQ and The Revival attempted to explain why that happened on Twitter.

Everyone that thinks it's a "new rule" that each team can only break up one pin attempt per tag match, shows how little the rules have been explained and how disregarded they've been over the years.



It's not a new rule. Not even relatively new. — Dashiel Wheeilder (@DashWilderWWE) February 7, 2019

Are you kidding me? The illegal can NEVER hit the legal man unless it's during the five seconds after a team has tagged, or the one save of a pin/submission. You can't just come in as the illegal man and lunch the legal. That's not new. https://t.co/BjceYwPPrr — Dashiel Wheeilder (@DashWilderWWE) February 7, 2019

Illegal guy can hit illegal guy.



Legal can hit legal.



Legal can hit illegal.



But illegal can't just come in and punch the legal. https://t.co/nwlLxFisQB — Dashiel Wheeilder (@DashWilderWWE) February 7, 2019

They have five seconds after a tag. Braun didn't tag. https://t.co/QyOddBsW7X — Dashiel Wheeilder (@DashWilderWWE) February 7, 2019

Many fans were confused because they had never seen a team get disqualified for what Strowman did. But Dash Wilder has apparently seen more tag matches than everyone on social media as he stated he sees DQ's in those situations all the time.

People get DQ'd for that ALL the time. https://t.co/eYRsUBSsBE — Dashiel Wheeilder (@DashWilderWWE) February 7, 2019

Scott Dawson then chimed in quoted the official rules of wrestling handbook in what constitutes a legal tag.

...and don't even get us started on a legal, physical tag!



•Both feet on the APRON. (Not the bottom rope)

•Tag your partner from the WAIST UP. (Not the foot)

•Hold the damn tag rope!



It's simple, really. https://t.co/K3oyRNOrvV — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 7, 2019

Many of the rules that Dawson listed are often broken in tag matches, yet teams are rarely ever disqualified for them. That makes Strowman being DQ'ed all the more confusing, as yes he did break a rule, but WWE seems to have selective memory in regards to which broken rules would result in a disqualification.