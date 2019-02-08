Monday Night Raw's main event featured Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman taking on Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre. The ending had a somewhat controversial finish in which Strowman, as the illegal man, came into the ring to take out Corbin who was the legal man.

The referee clearly stated to Strowman that he would be disqualified if he attacked Corbin but The Monster Among Men disregarded that and it cost his team the match.

Many fans were confused because we've seen countless times where one tag partner enters the ring to break up a pinfall attempt by attacking the legal man of the opposite team. But this one resulted in a DQ and The Revival attempted to explain why that happened on Twitter.





Many fans were confused because they had never seen a team get disqualified for what Strowman did. But Dash Wilder has apparently seen more tag matches than everyone on social media as he stated he sees DQ's in those situations all the time.


Scott Dawson then chimed in quoted the official rules of wrestling handbook in what constitutes a legal tag.


Many of the rules that Dawson listed are often broken in tag matches, yet teams are rarely ever disqualified for them. That makes Strowman being DQ'ed all the more confusing, as yes he did break a rule, but WWE seems to have selective memory in regards to which broken rules would result in a disqualification.