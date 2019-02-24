Yesterday on Twitter, WWE asked fans who they thought should be next in line for a SmackDown Women's Title opportunity. WWE included a photo featuring Mandy Rose, Carmella, Naomi, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross.

The women pictured—minus Mandy Rose, as of this writing—commented on the question. Cross showed a photo of her Last Woman Standing match in NXT against Asuka, Evans thought the other choices were "nasties," Naomi said she was "born ready," and Carmella simply put her hand up.

It's interesting Evans is in the photo as she's yet to have a televised singles match on the main roster. As noted, Evans is reportedly in line for a big push, possibly being one of the top three women in the division—along with Charlotte and Becky Lynch—after Ronda Rousey finishes up with WWE.

The IIconics didn't—as of yet—comment, Becky Lynch is currently suspended, and Charlotte is going against WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, that leaves Sonya Deville, Lana, and Zelina Vega. Deville felt she was the "obvious choice," and Vega said she'll be commenting on it "soon." Lana was especially not happy with being left out.

"Nikki Cross & Lacey gets an opportunity over the Ravishing Russian?! Are you kidding me! I get screwed out of the Rumble & some how R-Truth gets an opportunity and I DON'T! And then you wonder why I'M SALTY? This is pathetic!"

