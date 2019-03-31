Earlier this week it was reported John Cena signed a deal to work a match at WrestleMania, but it's not expected to be against Kurt Angle. On this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported Cena's match is being kept very quiet.

"The Cena match is being kept secret," Meltzer said. "I mean even people who know everything don't know that one. I mean people internal, internal do know, but I don't know who it is. It's not Kurt, for sure. He's got nothing to do with the Kurt match. Kurt is wrestling Baron Corbin, unless there's another guy who's coming in that we don't know that's what it's gonna be."

Also on this morning's show, Meltzer was asked if Cena's opponent could be Lars Sullivan, who was originally considered to be Cena's opponent before an anxiety attack kept Sullivan from starting up on the main roster. Earlier this month it was reported he's currently in a "good place."

It's unknown if Sullivan will be a potential opponent, but he could show up post-match.

"I don't think they're gonna do a match with Lars, but I wouldn't be surprised if John Cena beats somebody and Lars shows up and destroys him," Meltzer said. "I mean, it's possible. It may be a little early for Lars, but just the way Triple H talked when he was asked about Lars and other things I've heard. Lars, I'm thinking is coming back fairly soon. I don't know that's 100 percent, but it's certainly leaning in that direction. I can say for sure it's leaning that direction and Triple H kinda sorta hinted that, as well."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.