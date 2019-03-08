During Jerry "The King" Lawler's brief hiatus from WWE in 2001, he went on a smear campaign and disparaged WWE and many in WWE. As a part of that, he appeared on a radio show in which he was asked rapid-fire questions including, "Hey, Stephanie McMahon is hot. Do you think she's wild in the sack?"

Lawler responded, "Well, that's what Bruce Prichard told me" and that rumor of an affair between McMahon and Prichard has been out there ever since.

Prichard discussed that rumor on his Something to Wrestle podcast.

"No it didn't. Not at all," responded Prichard when asked if that rumor went over well with his wife. "Again it was Jerry Lawler in a desperate place. I think he was saying things to hurt people and stir sh** and he accomplished that. When that affects me personally at home and...obviously, not true.

"The innuendo was that I had an affair with Stephanie - not true. Never in any way shape or form. She was my boss. Unnecessary, mean-spirited and bad judgment on his part.

"To me, your f***ing with people's family. Hunter and Stephanie were together and I'm married with kids and a mother-in-law, who for whatever reason, would scan and search my name from time-to-time."

Prichard said he wasn't the one who heard about Lawler's comments and that when someone else told him about it he laughed at first.

"Immediately you don't think of the ramifications of it," admitted Prichard. "You don't think about how it affects all these other people. It's just not cool. Not cool at all."

Prichard said after Lawler's comment got out, he took the proactive route by calling his wife and telling her it wasn't true.

At the time Prichard was a writer and would remain in that role until 2008. He then held a similar role with Impact Wrestling before starting his podcasting career in 2016. After over 10 years away from WWE, Prichard rejoined the company as a member of their creative team in February.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something to Wrestle with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.