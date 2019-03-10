- Above is the opening video package used for tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view from The Q Arena in Cleveland, OH, featuring "Teach Me To Fight" by Yonaka.

- It's worth noting that WWE did not announce attendance for tonight's Fastlane pay-per-view. This is the second pay-per-view in a row where no attendance announcement was made as they also did not announce numbers for February's Elimination Chamber event.

- Big E and Xavier Woods took to Twitter and reacted after Kofi Kingston was "screwed" again by Vince McMahon. Fastlane saw Woods and Big E talk Vince into putting Kofi in the WWE Title match between Kevin Owens and champion Daniel Bryan, a match Kofi was originally announced for until Vince replaced him with Owens. Vince indicated that Kofi would be in the match but Kofi ended up working a Handicap Match against The Bar, which he lost, while Mustafa Ali was added to the WWE Title match to make it a Triple Threat. Vince banned Woods and Big E from ringside during Kofi's match but they later ran down and were taken out by Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura on the ramp.

It's believed that the current Kofi storyline will lead to his WWE Title shot against Bryan at WrestleMania 35, but that has not been confirmed.

Woods wrote, "I can't believe.... Actually I can believe that @TrueKofi got screwed again. This is ridiculous and we will figure out a way to make this right."

Big E also chimed in and wrote, "This doing the right thing clearly ain't it. Maybe we need to knock over a liquor store or something to be a star here...Please send me your petty crimes suggestions."

You can see their full tweets below:

