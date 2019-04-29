Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren suggested that Tito Ortiz's first fight with the promotion will not be against Alberto Del Rio. In an interview with Fansided, McLaren said that the two Superstars looked friendly with each other at last Friday's Reinas event in Los Angeles and that it "didn't look like a fight" to him.

"Usually you want a bad guy," he said. "Neither of them are really bad guys. You saw them earlier. Did they look like they were going to fight? They were very friendly. Didn't look like a fight to me."

Ortiz signed with Combate Americas on Friday as seen in the Instagram video below. As Ortiz signed the contract, he sounded like he was calling out Del Rio, although it wasn't clear.

"Are you ready to fight? I'm ready to kick some f'n ass," Ortiz said. "Alberto [Rito?] Time to kick your ass buddy!"

Ortiz's call-out immediately prompted speculation that he would be facing the former WWE Superstar. Del Rio announced his return to MMA competition last October for Combate Americas. Del Rio, who hasn't fought since 2010, has a 9-5 MMA record. He told Busted Open in November of last year that he was getting back into the sport "for the right reasons."

"Of course I train every single day, but it is different to be in shape and into fighting shape and I am getting into fighting shape," Del Rio said. "I am doing this for the right reasons. I am not only doing this for the money--although, don't get me wrong, the money is fantastic, but I am doing it for other reasons than just the money."

Ortiz (20-12-1) last fought for Golden Boy Promotions last November, knocking out Chuck Liddell in the first round. McLaren told Fansided that Ortiz's debut for the promotion will take place in October in either Mexico or the United States.

Fernando Rubio contributed to this article.