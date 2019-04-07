- Some notable names in attendance for yesterday's ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard (results here): AAA's Dorian Rodan and Impact Wrestling's Ed Nordholm, who were in a private suite for the event. Tony Schivone was also in the crowd for the show, according to PWInsider. The report also stated ROH officials were very pleased with the event as over 15,000 fans packed Madison Square Garden, bringing in over seven figures at the gate, a record for ROH. No current return date for an MSG show.

- As noted, The Great Muta made a surprise entrance into the Honor Rumble during the Pre-Show. Muta would square off with Jushin Liger near the end of the match, but both would be eliminated by Kenny King who was hiding outside the ring. The plan to bring in Muta had been in place since early February.

- During last night's event, Enzo and Big Cass invaded the event by jumping the rails and brawling with The Briscoes and Bully Ray. ROH avoided the brawl to make it seem more realistic, but it's likely the duo will be working with ROH in the future. After the event Enzo wrote, "Still certified," and Cass said, "Garden Party #FreeAgentZ."

- In the G1 Supercard main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White to become a five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. After the match, Okada took a photo with the MSG logo behind him and wrote, "Thank you! See you next time!"