Last weekend, Big Cass (CaZXL) and Enzo (nZo) invaded the ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden where they brawled with The Briscoes and Bully Ray after a "Winner Take All" tag title match. Although most of the brawling didn't air on the PPV, the duo is expected to begin working with Ring of Honor soon, but not in an exclusive capacity.

Now going as Free AgentZ, the tag team spoke with Sports Illustrated about what they did at G1 Supercard, Enzo was proud of what they pulled of and doing it on their own terms.

"It's a dream come true to do what we did, and that's have a fist fight in Madison Square Garden," Enzo said. "We walked out of there on our own terms, with our middle fingers in the air, on the first card not by a McMahon in over 60 years. ... We're going where we want, when we want, and nobody can put a filter on us now. Our goal is to be the top act in the entire world of pro wrestling. In the social media era, we're the f---ing Road Warriors. We've got nothing else to lose, so we're going to take it all. We're still certified, we're still bona fide, and we're still the realest guys in the world."

The tag team went their separate ways after Enzo was fired from WWE in January due to allegations of sexual assault charges that would later be dropped all together. Cass was released from WWE in June, reportedly due to behavioral issues. After Cass' health scare at a House of Hardcore event, Enzo felt like it was time to reach out and possibly get back together.

"We've had our personal differences and we've had our professional differences, and it's no secret that we had a falling out," Cass admitted. "We're both fighters, we've been fighting our whole lives, and we've especially been fighting these past two years."

"It's been well-publicized that Cass had a health scare and suffered a seizure at a House of Hardcore wrestling event," Enzo added. "Once I saw that footage, I thought about my friend—a guy I traveled the world with and had experiences that I can't share with any other human—and I couldn't risk losing that forever. Pride aside, I reached out."

Enzo and Cass made it clear they would say true to their tag name and don't plan on signing exclusively with any promotions. Instead, they plan to keep full control over every facet of their own brand.

"We had the opportunity of a lifetime with the WWE to see the world and build our brand, and now we are Free AgentZ," Enzo said. "Nobody in WWE, AEW, New Japan, Ring of Honor, or Impact has been given the opportunity we've had. We have a social media following, a presence, and a voice despite not working for a company right now. In order to take advantage of that, we plan on doing it in ways that have never been done before.

"We are now business owners of our brand with creative control over our work. We own our own music, artwork, and merchandise. We have a television show in the works, and I can't wait for the world to see it. ... This is the real-life nWo. We are not signing any exclusivity contracts, we are not signing a non-compete. We have all the right in the world to promote ourselves shamelessly and have as much fun as we want. If fans want to see us in a ring, then let their voices be heard."

Erik Acosta contributed to this article.