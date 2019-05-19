As we previously reported, Alexa Bliss was pulled from tonight's Money In The Bank ladder match. Bliss is reportedly out of action with a concussion. Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bliss was throwing up after a bad bump that she took in a match.

WWE has not provided an official reason for Bliss being out of action. Bliss' injury is listed as "undisclosed" internally, which is becoming the common term for concussions. Bliss has suffered several concussions recently, however Meltzer noted that WWE had expected her to be cleared for tonight's show and pulled her due to the bout being a ladder match.

Bliss has not wrestled since she faced Naomi on the April 29th episode of RAW. Nikki Cross will be replacing Bliss in tonight's match. Ember Moon, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Carmella and Mandy Rose are also scheduled for the bout.

