Big E wasn't the only WWE Superstar to respond to a fan question on the Lars Sullivan controversy this week as Kalisto also weighed in.

Kalisto wrote, "He just needs to get out of my way....I'm Latino.... [fist emoji]"

As noted, Lars addressed the controversy earlier today and issued the following statement to us:

"There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended."

It was reported this week, via @Wrestlevotes, that WWE officials were aware of the comments, but that they were hoping the controversy "stays low and disappears."

The bigoted and misogynistic comments, some made since Lars signed with WWE, have been around for some time but they resurfaced on social media this week after a fan compiled them on Reddit. That link was sent to Big E and he became the first WWE Superstar to publicly comment on them. Kalisto looks to be the second.

Big E wrote, "Many are aware. If true, he has to bear the albatross of being a bigot & working in a company that is now filled with minorities."

You can see Kalisto's full tweet below. For those who missed it, also below is Big E's response and the Reddit thread that he was linked to:

He just needs to get out of my way....I'm Latino....???? https://t.co/HLIZ6jqLrt — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) May 9, 2019