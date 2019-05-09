WWE officials are reportedly aware of the controversial Lars Sullivan comments that are in the news this week, according to @Wrestlevotes on Twitter.

The report noted that WWE is "hoping it stays low and disappears," which could mean no action is taken against Lars.

As noted, Big E took to Twitter on Wednesday and responded to a fan who asked about the controversial comments, some made since Lars was signed to WWE. Big E first indicated that the comments are no secret within WWE.

He wrote, "Many are aware. If true, he has to bear the albatross of being a bigot & working in a company that is now filled with minorities."

Lars allegedly made the offensive comments, which are racist, anti-religion and more, on the Bodybuilding.com message board, most before he was signed by WWE. A fan gathered them in a Reddit thread and then tweeted the link to Big E this week, which brought them back up after they had made the rounds on social media a few months ago. It should be noted that Lars allegedly made the comments under an account, but it hasn't been proven to be him.

For those who missed it, below is Big E's response, along with the Reddit thread that he was linked to: