WWE and WCW icon Bret Hart spoke to Sunday Night's Main Event about the incident in which he was attacked on stage at the WWE Hall of Fame in New York during WrestleMania weekend. Hart said that despite being tossed to the ground, he thinks his attacker got the worst of the physical punishment. Hart also admitted to feeling lucky that something more serious did not happen.

"I didn't see the guy until it was too late," Hart said. "I could tell something was happening but I thought it was a fight in the crowd. You never take anything for granted. I consider myself lucky that it was as insignificant of an incident as it was. Everyone thought I got punched and hurt and manhandled by that guy but it was more the other way around, I think.

"It was a bad day for that guy. I feel bad that it happened. It was a stupid thing to do. I know something happened to Arnold Schwarzenegger a few weeks ago. I hope it doesn't become something that people think is funny to do all the time because at the same time you take that incident that happened in New York at WrestleMania - it could be like John Lennon. He didn't think anyone would shoot him in the back walking into his house. So you can't take anything for granted. Wrestling fans are very passionate. They get caught up in the storylines and all the things that go into wrestling and all that's good but I wouldn't recommend attacking wrestlers at Hall of Fames."

In regards to what Hart had heard about his attacker's motivations, Hart admitted to hearing multiple reasons for the attack. Specifically, that the attacker went after Hart because he was either a devoted WWE fan or as a way to get even at Vince McMahon.

"I heard various theories and things that were put forward," Hart said. "I heard he was a devoted fan of Vince's that he loved Vince McMahon and I've heard the other way around that he wanted to do harm to Vince and by doing harm to me was doing harm to Vince.

"I don't know which of those is true. I don't care too much to talk about it because that's what they want. They just want the attention. They want the headline. They want us all to talk about it on the radio right now. This is the first time I've talked about it. I feel bad it happened. I don't feel bad for him. He got hurt pretty good, I think. Some of the wrestlers that jumped on him landed on me pretty hard by trying to protect me which I appreciate but it's a better left unsaid kind of thing."

Hart did receive medical attention after the incident but thankfully Hart said he was fine. The hospital visit was a precautionary measure to ensure nothing major had occurred.

"It was just a check," Hart said. "It was just to make sure nothing was wrong and I'm fine from it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sunday Night's Main Event with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.