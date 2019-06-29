Eli Drake made a surprise appearance at last night's ROH Best in the World PPV (full results here) in Baltimore, Maryland where he announced he has signed exclusively with NWA. Originally, NWA National Champion Colt Cabana and Nick Aldis were scheduled to team up against The Briscoes, but Cabana sustained a hematoma on his quadriceps that forced him out of action.

Before the show Aldis announced his new partner would be someone who had signed with NWA, and that individual was Drake.

Drake had previously worked for Impact Wrestling from 2015 until April of this year when Impact announced his release. He officially became a free agent earlier this month. During his time with the company he won the Impact World Championship and Impact World Tag Team Championship.

Below are videos from his appearance at last night's PPV.