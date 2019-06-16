Earlier this month, Matt Riddle took numerous shots at Goldberg after his match with The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown that involved numerous blown spots. Goldberg noted after the match he had knocked himself out, and it was reported he had a concussion, most likely from when he charged into the ring post early in the match that also caused him to bleed heavily.

Riddle previously commented he went after Goldberg because, "I love Pro Wrestling so much and that's why I get mad at certain people because they're unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else, I've worked hard to get where I am and this is only the beginning!"

In an interview with talkSPORT, Riddle was asked again about his issues with Goldberg. The NXT star said he was never a fan of Goldberg's work.

"The thing for me is, and one of the reasons I was never a fan of Goldberg in the beginning when everybody was like 'Oh, he's so good!'' Riddle said. "I was like No, he's terrible, he's hurting people' and there's nothing else. He just has three-minute matches. And that was my thing and when people say 'Who was your favorite wrestler?' I really don't have one. I just liked really good wrestling.

"That's why I fight and I do that. So for me, I don't care how much money he makes, I'm just glad people were entertained. But, stick to your wheelhouse, bro. And stop headbutting doors before you wrestle. And I'm not hating—I'm not hating—I'm just spitting facts and these are all facts and things he should take into consideration. And not just for me, not because he got made fun of, but for his health, as well."

Riddle has also said on numerous occasions how he wants to be the one to retire Brock Lesnar, even offering up a match at WrestleMania 36 to "The Beast." Despite his comments, Riddle said he has a huge amount of respect for Lesnar.

"I have a huge amount of respect for Lesnar [as opposed to Goldberg]," Riddle said. "You know, he's done everything since he came into it. He works hard. You don't look like Lesnar without working hard. You don't pick up things, get to the top of multiple industries and sports without working hard. Do I like his work, per se, and his attitude right now? No. But, I think that's why it's good [between them]. He's the complete opposite of me, but we're the same."