Following AEW's second event special Fyter Fest on Saturday night, AEW performer Allie, alongside Jungle Boy, spoke to the media during the post-event scrum. Allie, who signed with AEW after an Impact Wrestling run, discussed with the media about how her AEW experience compares to that of Impact Wrestling.

"I spent a lot of time at Impact and my time kind of came to an end and here was AEW," Allie said. "I was so excited. First of all, I love the guys that run AEW and I was so excited to for them to start this amazing company. I knew this is where I wanted to be."

Allie admitted she's eager to face off against one of AEWs top woman performers in Dr. Britt Baker. However, Allie said she remains locked into her upcoming match against Brandi Rhodes at Fight For The Fallen.

"I really want to get in the ring with Britt Baker badly," Allie admitted. "We've been on the Indies but we've never been in an actual ring together so she's definitely top of the list. But right now, I'm laser focused on Brandi [Rhodes]."

The former Knockouts Champion continued to elaborate on the differences between AEW and Impact. Allie praised both companies and its rosters and remains excited to further work with the AEW performers.

"I wouldn't say AEW is a better experience [than Impact]," Allie said. "Both locker rooms are amazing. I love every single woman on the Knockouts division, [they're] amazing. I loved sharing a locker room with them and I'm excited to share a locker room with [the AEW] ladies too."

Allie is currently slated to compete against Brandi Rhodes in what will be Rhodes's AEW in-ring debut match at Fight For The Fallen in Jacksonville, Florida in July.

