As we previously reported, WWE announced that Dolph Ziggler will face The Miz at SummerSlam.

In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting at F4WOnline.com that the match will actually not take place. According to Meltzer, the announcement is a "red herring" and the match will be changed.

Meltzer had reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ziggler will have a match at the pay-per-view, however it will not be against The Miz. It was also noted that Ziggler will not be facing Shawn Michaels, despite Ziggler attacking Michaels on last week's episode of SmackDown Live.

It is not known who Ziggler will be facing at SummerSlam. Ziggler has been insulting Goldberg repeatedly in his recent promos for Goldberg's performance against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in June. Goldberg tweeted earlier this month that the only thing he has left to accomplish "is to erase the feeling I have from my last performance."