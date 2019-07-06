Yesterday, EVOLVE's Gabe Sapolsky did a Reddit AMA, answering numerous questions from wrestling fans. Among the questions, Sapolsky was asked about Kenny Omega's reaction to EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Celebration being streaming on the WWE Network, which will go directly up against AEW Fight for the Fallen.

Both shows will take place on July 13 with Fight for the Fallen in Jacksonville, Florida where all of the proceeds will be donated to victims of gun violence and preventative measures.

Once the news broke about WWE's involvement with streaming the EVOLVE show, Omega strongly criticized (in a now deleted tweet) WWE for competing with AEW's charity event.

"If lining your pockets with blood money is okay, then what's wrong with trying to undermine a charity show for victims of gun violence? I hear that healthy competition is supposed to be a good thing and yet I can't help but feel like I'm gonna be sick."

Omega then posted another comment, clarifying his initial statement.

"I've said my piece and it opened the door to a very toxic environment. It wasn't a message to fans, or the boys, just the decision makers. I wish everyone wrestling on any show that day all the best. That is all."

During his AMA, Sapolsky was asked about Omega's reaction, noting they had their date booked before AEW announced theirs, and a WWE Network Special was always in play for EVOLVE.

"I thought it was a little disparaging to all the work and sacrifice we have done to get this opportunity," Sapolsky wrote," That part was disappointing. We had the date booked before their date was announced. The very first conversation I had with Triple H in 2016 there was talk of doing a special. We are in Philadelphia the night before WWE has a PPV there. We are in a great building at the 2300 Arena that is tailored made to go right on the WWE Network.

"Everything just came together to do it on this date. It's been a long process. I saw Kenny deleted it and then tweeted something else, so it is all good by me. I haven't talked to Kenny in a long time, but I always felt we had a positive relationship. He was one of the guys I really wanted to push in 2008 and into 2009. I'm glad all his hard work has paid off."

EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Celebration streams on the WWE Network at 8 pm ET. AEW Fight for the Fallen streams on the B/R Live for free, pre-show at 7:30 pm ET and the main card at 8:30 pm ET.