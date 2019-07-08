WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler spoke toMemphis based news outlet WMC5 about his former podcast partner, Glenn Moore,being accused of scheming art customers out of thousands of dollars. Allegedly, the 'Dinner With The King co-host has been collecting payments from fans who were hoping to get artwork created by Lawler. The artwork or any kind of refund had been issued back to fans after not receiving any product.

According to one particular customer, Jason Lurie who is a massive fan of Jerry Lawler, Laurie had send over $1,000 to Moore for a customized piece of art but had not received the final product from Moore. According to Lurie, Moore would send Lurie photo updates of Lawler working on the art and even posing with the finished art but never received them. Lurie never got any refunds for his purchase either.

"It's Jerry," Lurie said. "He's my hero. And I just feel like I've been so duped. I've got a space in my house for an oil painting of my cat. Come on Jerry, help me out here."

After a failed attempt to reach Lawler via social media, Lurie hired an attorney to take legal matter against Moore. The letter said, "Please be advised that, because Mr. Moore acts as your agent with respect to the sale of your original artwork, you may be liable under Tennessee law for the failure to return Mr. Luries payment." Lawler addressed Moore's allegations, saying that he was "totally shocked" by Moore's behavior.

"I'm totally shocked by this behavior," Lawler said. "We did ninety podcasts together over a period of years. This is a guy I thought was a friend and I trusted him. I'm certainly sorry this has happened."

Lawler also added that Moore began acting different following his unemployment last year. According the WMC5, Moore did comment saying that he, "promised to make amends but has no money."

Lawler assured the public that he would work to resolve the issue. Lawyer said that either by reimbursement or the artwork, fans will be compensated.

"We're gonna work to try to make this thing right," Lawyer said, "One way or another. Hopefully, we'll be able to get people's money back. If not, we'll get them they artwork they tried to buy."

