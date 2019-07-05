Micromanaging has been often mentioned as one of the reasons talent may feel stifled in WWE. WWE legend Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Challenge Mania about if he felt micromanaged during his rise with the company.

"They never micromanaged me," Michaels said. "I had a lot more experience, they knew my strengths and worked to those strengths. I understand a lot of people's frustration with the micromanaging. But that all started with their being a lot of inexperience and not a lot of good work being put out there first. It's a double-edged sword. There was a lot of inexperience at one time coming up with talent being able to get some of those experience or nuances the company wanted."

Michaels understands the frustration, however he feels that the micromanaging is due to lack of experience. Michaels noted that as talent learn what the company is looking for, the restrictions are lifted.

"That was a very short-lived thing," Michaels explained. "As people began to get better, this generation started to have a much better understanding of what they are looking for, I will certainly agree it can be overdone and a great deal of micromanaging."

Creatively the character of the Heartbreak Kid was born after he threw his then tag team partner Marty Jannetty through a window on 'the Barber Shop.' Jannetty has had his brushes of trouble and other issues that has him concerned. Michaels noted that he hasn't reached out to the former Rocker as he no longer has his contact information.

"I no longer have a contact number for him," Michaels stated. "There are times I see him, he is great, he seems great. Other times it's less so. It heartbreaking to me, just as it is to everyone else. I don't know what any of us can do in that aspect. He has made a decision on how he wants to live his life. Truth be told, it's not my place or anyone else's to tell him how. All we can do is care about him when it's not going well, care for him."

Michaels noted that he was asked about him at WrestleMania. But no one had any contact information for the beleaguered former superstar.

"At WrestleMania, I was asked," Michaels recalled. "There were people trying to find him and couldn't, there were people trying to reach out to him. I'm not aware of any way to get ahold of him."

