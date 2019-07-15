Former WWE superstar Vickie Guerrero spoke about the life of her late husband, Eddie Guerrero, on The Payoff podcast. Vickie highlighted the title match between Eddie and Brock Lesnar at No Way Out 2004 as a defining moment in Eddie's life. Vickie admitted she did not know that Eddie was going to win the bout until the night of the match.

"I didn't know at all," Vickie admitted. "Not until Eddie called me that night. Of course in the wrestling business, it's scripted and they know the outcome even before they go out. Eddie told me before he left for that trip, 'I'm not going to call you. I want you enjoy it without worrying about me.' There was a lot of fear in me for Eddie's well being because Brock is a such a massive wrestler. There was a lot of concern for me and I think the last thing he wanted was for me to show my worry over him that day…I didn't know he won until he called me. To watch the match and see it with my girls, we were fans of Eddie and we rooting for him the whole time."

Despite the victorious outcome for her husband, Vickie said that watching the much larger Lesnar ragdoll Eddie around the ring was hard to watch. Vickie mentioned that even though it was a physical match, the two performers told a great story in the ring.

"Eddie is such a great worker," Guerrero mentioned. "He always wanted to do his best for his opponent. You see Brock throwing Eddie around and that was really hard for me to watch. Seeing [it] makes me squeal watching Eddie getting thrown around but they told such a good story with each other."

Vickie said that winning the Word Heavyweight Championship from Lesnar 'meant the world' to Eddie. Given Eddie's past with alcohol and drug abuse, winning the Championship proved that his recovery from such demons had finally paid off.

"[Winning the title] meant the world because at this point in time, Eddie was overcoming his demons with drugs and alcohol," Guerrero claimed. "So, with WWE giving him this chance to get a chance at the title, there was so many things his whole life was coming to this one point that he's waited for all these years. He wanted to prove not only to his fans and to WWE but to himself and in his heart, this was where all his work was going to pay off. This was really special to Eddie because this was his time to prove, 'Yeah I did go through my demons and I did lose my family and I lost my job, but I am here because I worked for it.' It meant a lot to him and it was a lot of emotions in one night."

Vickie also praised Lesnar for putting in the effort to make their match matter. Vickie admitted that Lesnar could have made the match feel less than it was, but she appreciated Lesnar's effort for creating a moment for Eddie.

"Brock could have easily out-jobbed Eddie and just won the whole thing in five minutes but they really wanted to tell a story," Guerrero said. "Brock gave his one-hundred fifteen percent. It went back and forth and the way Brock was throwing Eddie around, [my daughters] were terrified. They wanted to make this match count. It was pretty special watching the match. Brock is just amazing. Brock loved Eddie. He'll hug me and say, 'I still miss Eddie everyday.' And that's just something really special when I get to see Brock.

"I was very proud of not only Eddie but Brock and that they were both safe because there's a lot that runs through your mind," Guerrero said. "I still thank Brock to this day when I see him because it was because of him that Eddie was able to have that great match. They were dancing in the ring and doing their own dance which was spectacular. Never forgotten."

Vickie Guerrero worked for WWE from 2005 to 2014. She has made multiple special appearances since 2014 including a surprise Royal Rumble entrance and appearing on the 1000th episode of SmackDown.

