En route to his United States Championship match against AJ Styles, Braun Strowman took some time to speak with Sportskeeda.com about this past weekend's SummerSlam event. Strowman was left off of the pay-per-view despite being arguably one of the top stars in the company.

"Yeah, [being left off] was a pretty tough pill for me to swallow," Braun admitted. "But, at the same time, with me not being in a storyline, they didn't just want to shoehorn me in [or] just to have me on there for no reason. They're doing a good job of making sure that any time Braun's on TV, it's something impactful."

As noted, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and Braun Strowman are scheduled to go one-on-one with the title on the line during next week's episode of RAW. Styles issued the challenge to "The Monster Among Men" in a backstage segment, which Braun responded to in the tweet below.

Braun replied to the video challenge with the caption, "Do you have strength in numbers if I'm bigger than all three of you?!? Consider your challenge accepted and your reign as US Champion coming to a close!!!! #Raw #MonsterChamp"

Strowman will reportedly face WWE Champion Seth Rollins at the next WWE pay-per-view, Clash Of Champions. In an interview with Gorilla Position, Braun talked about how sweet it will feel when things come full circle and he finally wins his first major WWE title.

"[It will be much more special] not just for me but for my fans because I see it day in and day out, and I appreciate the love that I get," Strowman said. "And I know you guys are frustrated but don't be frustrated. I'm here for the long haul. I just signed four more years. Like, when it happens guys, it's going to be unbelievable for all of us. We're all going to celebrate together and it's going to be great."