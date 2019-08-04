- Above, at last night's UFC Newark (full results here) Colby Covington walked out to Kurt Angle's entrance theme. The UFC crowd even gave him the "You suck!" treatment as he made his way to the octagon. As noted, Covington reached out to Angle for permission to use his music.

- After next Sunday's WWE SummerSlam, WWE 24: Kofi Kingston will stream on the WWE Network, according to PWInsider. Kingston will be defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the upcoming PPV.

- Trish Stratus will face Charlotte at SummerSlam in Toronto, and the two have been going back and forth on Twitter in the lead-up to their match. As noted, Charlotte pointed out she has more title reigns than Stratus (nine to seven). Stratus then questioned Charlotte's reigns: "Quick question- If you could only hold the title for a week, did you really hold it at all?"

Charlotte felt the time length shouldn't matter since her competition today is more challenging than during Stratus' time in WWE, "Are you really comparing the women of your era to the deepest women's division that has ever existed? This is the greatest era of women's wrestling, and I am the best of this era (and it's not even close)."

Trish then defended her era and said she defeated whoever was put in front of her, and on Sunday, Charlotte will be on that list, as well.

"I took my titles from legends & Hall of Famers-not exactly the shabbiest era #GoldenEra. I beat whoever they put in front of me, and since you inserted yourself in front of me - after next Sunday, that list will include you."

