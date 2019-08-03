- The video above is a clip from Rebuilding Big Show. In the video, Big Show recalls one of his toughest challenges, his road to recovery following his hip surgery.

- WWE Star Elias was hanging out with the Baltimore Orioles today. The baseball team posted a video of Elias with their mascot, The Oriole Bird. Elias also posted a video of himself at the stadium, telling Roman Reigns that he wasn't at Tuesday's SmackDown Live because he was at home painting.

Below are both videos:

- Charlotte and Trish Stratus traded shots today and it all started because of Charlotte comparing their title reigns. Charlotte posted, 9>7 along with a photo of the two from Tuesday. Trish replied with, "Quick question- If you could only hold the title for a week, did you really hold it at all?"

After that Charlotte asked, "Are you really comparing the women of your era to the deepest wome''s division that has ever existed? This is the greatest era of women's wrestling, and I am the best of this era (and it's not even close)."

The two will be going against each other at SummerSlam on Aug. 11.