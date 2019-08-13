After winning the G1 Climax, many expected Kota Ibushi to immediately challenge Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. He ended up beating the champion to make it to the finals. According to NJPW, however, Ibushi might be interested in spicing things up.

In a press conference, the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion discussed his desire to fight for two belts. At Wrestle Kingdom 13, it was announced that Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be a two-night event. January 4th and 5th will host Tokyo Dome shows, and Ibushi wants to headline both of them.

Ibushi also discussed defending his G1 contract against KENTA and EVIL, both of whom beat him at certain points in the tournament.

"Of course I accept and will use this contract," Ibushi stated. "But I have one proposal. We have events in the Tokyo Dome on January 4 and 5, but I still have an attachment to the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. How about, if I win the Heavyweight Championship on January 4 and then challenge for the Intercontinental Championship on January 5? Whoever it may be. I will of course defend this right to challenge against KENTA and EVIL who beat me during the G1. That's it, that's my suggestion."

Ibushi is currently scheduled to team up with Juice Robinson to face Yujiro Takahashi and Hikuleo at Royal Quest.