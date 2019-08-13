Following a successful G1 Climax, New Japan Pro Wrestling's entire roster will be together once again for their latest attempt to take over the world of pro wrestling. Royal Quest, taking place on August 31 inside the Copper Box Arena in London, will feature several high-profile matches.

According to NJPW, Minoru Suzuki will face Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, Zack Sabre Jr. will defend his RevPro British Heavyweight Title against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against KENTA. The latter match comes from KENTA joining Bullet Club. Additionally, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa will defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles against opponents to be determined later. The winners of Revolution Pro's Royal Quest tag tournament the night before will determine the challengers.

Here is the full card for Royal Quest:

* Kazuchika Okada (c) v. Minoru Suzuki - IWGP Heavyweight Title

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) v. Hiroshi Tanahashi - British Heavyweight Title

* Tomohiro Ishii (c) v. KENTA - NEVER Openweight Title

* Guerrillas of Destiny (c) v. TBD - IWGP Tag Team Titles

* SANADA and Tetsuya Naito v. Jay White and Chase Owens

* Juice Robinson and Kota Ibushi v. Yujiro Takahashi and Hikuleo

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino and Ren Narita v. Rocky Romero, YOH and SHO

* Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori

- The opening round matches of the 2019 Super-J Cup have been announced. The Jushin Thunder Liger-produced event will be making its return for the first time since 2016.

Besides names like Amazing Red, BUSHI, Dragon Lee and TJP, Robbie Eagles, El Phantasmo, Will Ospreay and Rocky Romero will also be involved. The main event, which takes place on August 22 in Tacoma, Washington, will be Will Ospreay v. Amazing Red.

The following matches will take place to open the tournament:

* Will Ospreay v. Amazing Red

* SHO v. Taiji Ishimori

* Clark Connors v. TJP

* Robbie Eagles v. El Phantasmo

* Ryusuke Taguchi v. Jonathan Gresham

* YOH v. Dragon Lee

* Caristico v. BUSHI

* Rocky Romero v. Soberano Jr.

The second round takes place on August 24 inside the San Francisco State University Student Life Event Center in California. Long Beach will be the last stop of the tour, as the semifinals and finals will take place inside the Walter Pyramid on Sunday, August 25.