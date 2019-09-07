On this weeks episode of Impact Wrestling, it was officially announced that Brian Cage will defend the Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan. Last week, Callihan stated that he was getting tired of waiting around for a title opportunity and proposed that Impact Management do something about it. Specifically, vacate the title while Cage was out and give it to Callihan to defend. Callihan won his title shot opportunity during a number one contenders match for the Impact World Championship against Tessa Blanchard at Unbreakable last month.

"oVe is going to cause more chaos than this company has ever seen before..." @TheSamiCallihan laid out an ultimatum last week on #IMPACT... he wants an answer on the future of @MrGMSI_BCage & the World Title!



WATCH HERE: https://t.co/8d4JsBtkMs pic.twitter.com/Vdb5GOvshb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 6, 2019

During this week's episode, Cage made the announcement that his doctors have officially cleared him to compete in six-weeks, which will be right in time for Bound For Glory. Could we possibly see Callihan take down "The Machine" and become the new Impact World Champion? On Sunday, October 20, Impact fans will find out.