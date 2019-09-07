- AEW released the video above recapping last Saturday's night's All Out event. Our full detailed coverage of the event is at this link.

- Speaking of All Out, Chris Jericho revealed on his podcast that the day before the event, AEW talent were doing face scans, presumably for a video game. As we reported last week, Kenny Omega teased an announcement for an AEW video game by the end of the year.

- Jericho noted that there was also a meeting with potential sponsors, as well as Time Warner executives, on the Thursday before All Out at AEW President Tony Khan's high-rise "mansion-esque" apartment in Chicago. As previously reported, AEW will not be receiving rights fees for their show on TNT, however they will receive an ad revenue split. WarnerMedia will also be paying for production of the show.

- As Marc reported yesterday, tickets went on sale on Friday for AEW Full Gear in Baltimore on Saturday, November 9th and AEW's TNT taping in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday, November 6th. Tickets are still available for both events.

Full Gear is the first AEW / All In pay-per-view to not sell out on the first day, however tickets are selling well, as seen below (the sections in gray are sold). Dave Meltzer noted at F4WOnline that tickets for Full Gear are selling ahead of pace of last Monday's RAW, which was also in Baltimore, however Charlotte is behind the pace of RAW on September 15th from the same city.

A look at the remaining tickets for @AEWrestling #FullGear in Baltimore on Saturday, November 9th. The sections in grey are sold, so there are only a few tickets available on the camera side. Most of the available tickets are in the section in the back opposite of the stage. pic.twitter.com/r94r4v74Ev — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 7, 2019