WWE has announced the twelve songs that will be featured as the soundtrack for next month's WWE 2K20 video game. The list includes artists from multiple music genres and styles, including Bring Me The Horizon, The Black Keys, Banks, Lil Uzi Vert, and many others.

The in-game soundtrack will include the following artists and songs:

Banks – "Gimme"

Barns Courtney – "99"

Bring Me The Horizon ft. Dani Filth – "Wonderful Life"

Grandson – "Stigmata"

Lil Uzi Vert – "XOTour Llif3"

Motley Crue ft. Machine Gun Kelly – "The Dirt"

Muse – "The Dark Side"

Poppy – "METAL"

Saweetie – "Icy Girl"

The Black Keys – "LO / HI"

The Misfits – "Hybrid Moments"

Watt ft. Post Malone – "Burning Man"

The full WWE 2K20 playlist is available on Apple Music here.

WWE 2K20 will be released on Tuesday, October 22.

The company previously announced that this year's Showcase Mode will focus on the "Four Horsewomen" of the WWE, starting at the very first WWE NXT TakeOver and culminate at the main event of WrestleMania 35 between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey. WWE Towers Mode, on the other hand, will be focusing on the career of Roman Reigns, including his time as a member of The Shield to his rivalries with Brock Lesnar and John Cena. Reigns and one of the "Four Horsewomen", WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, were revealed as the cover superstars for the game this year.

It has also been announced that WWE's Online Mode will see the return of online lobbies, the ability to create your own lobbies, daily refreshed match challenges, both male and female MyPLAYERS as part of MyCAREER, and for the first time ever, any special creation parts that are unlocked through MyCareer, Road to Glory, and MyPLAYER Towers will also be available in general Create-a-Superstar mode.