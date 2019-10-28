As noted, Jake Hager (F.K.A. Jack Swagger in WWE), has been outspoken on social media since his third Bellator fight ended in a no-contest due to illegal knee strikes to the groin on Friday night at Bellator 231.

Now, his fellow "Inner Circle" stable member and the current AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Chris Jericho, is also speaking out about the matter. Jericho was in attendance with fellow Inner Circle members Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara at Bellator 231 this past weekend.

"Brother wanted OUT of the cage. And he was hoping for a b---h boy DQ. He lost on both accounts," Jericho wrote.

You can Hager's original Instagram post below:

As noted, Hager handled the situation with some humor and a verbal jab at his opponent, Anthony Garrett. He wrote over both Twitter and Instagram, "Say what you will about last night, but I call BS - guy would actually need a pair of balls for me to hurt 'em. He was scared and didn't want to fight. Honestly this is all just NUTS."