It was announced earlier this year that Jushin Thunder Liger would be retiring following Wrestle Kingdom 14. Since then, the eleven-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion has been all over the world, looking to make one final impact. Just recently, had his last match for CMLL in July.

With New Japan looking to expand in the United States, it was only fitting that Liger would have one last run in the US. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Liger's final appearance in the US will be at New Japan Showdown in San Jose on Saturday, November 9. Hosted inside The San Jose Civic, an opponent for Liger has not yet been announced.

Liger was able to make one last big memory this year in the US, as he faced off against The Great Muta at the G1 Supercard during the Honor Rumble.

A few days ago, it was announced that the 54-year-old will be teaming up with Tiger Mask, Tatsumi Fujinami and The Great Sasuke to take on Ryusuke Taguchi, Tatsuhito Takaiwa, Shinjiro Otani and Naoki Sano on night one of Wrestle Kingdom. In Liger's corner will be El Samurai while Kuniaki Kobayashi (who Liger debuted the current character against) will be in the opposite corner. Norio Honaga will be the special guest referee. Liger will also have a second retirement match on night two on January 5. There will be a special retirement ceremony for Liger on January 6 at New Year Dash inside the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.