Reports surfaced back in September that NXT star Kacy Catanzaro was leaving WWE due to a back injury. More reports came out that she was still under contract at that time, although rumors of her exit were swirling.

Cantanzaro is currently dating WWE Superstar Ricochet who was asked shortly after the news broke what her WWE status was in early September.

"She's still with the company. She's not retired at all and she's not injured. It's a tough sport and we're all hurting, but there is nothing wrong with her," Ricochet said.

The two appeared at the SmackDown on FOX premiere Blue Carpet event earlier this month, which you can see below.

Although nothing has been confirmed by WWE or Catanzaro as of this week, her profile is now no longer showing up on WWE.com's roster, signaling a possible exit from the company.

Signing with WWE in January of 2018, Catanzaro appeared in last year's Mae Young Classic, this year's Royal Rumble, and also made a handful of NXT TV appearances.