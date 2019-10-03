As previously reported, Finn Balor returned to NXT on last night's premiere episode of WWE NXT.

Balor last wrestled at SummerSlam on August 11th, losing a fairly one-sided match against Bray Wyatt. During his hiatus, Balor married Fox Sports host Veronica Rodriguez. The couple had gotten matching tattoos earlier this summer.

During his time off, Balor got some more ink. As seen in the photo below, Balor was sporting a new tattoo on his left hand at NXT last night: