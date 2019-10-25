Randy Orton once again took to social media to tease possibly leaving WWE.

Earlier this week, Orton posted an Instagram post of himself looking at a sign that read "Elite Level" with the caption, "tick tock tick tock." Orton had tagged The Revival, Luke Harper, Elias, Riddick Moss, AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho in the post. The Revival - Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder - and Luke Harper had all asked for their WWE releases earlier this year.

This week, Dawson posted a photo of himself with Wilder and Orton and wrote, "What SHOULD'VE been! Thank you, Randy. We'll see ya down the road." Wilder replied, "What WILL be. Eventually."

Orton replied to the exchange earlier today, simply writing, "2020."

Orton had signed a ten-year contract with WWE in 2010, and he had teased in the past that he will be free to wrestle elsewhere in June of 2020.

It's not known if Orton is simply trolling fans, is serious about possibly leaving WWE or is using the posts as a negotiation ploy (or all three), but the timing should work in Orton's favor with AEW consistently beating NXT in the ratings and so few big names being available on the market.

After AEW's debut on TNT earlier this month, Orton praised the company and said that he wanted to work with Sammy Guevara, who had wrestled Cody on the show.

"Cody and Sammy Guevara, that kid can do some s--t," Orton admitted. "I'd love to work with that kid. They had a great match. I thought opening the show with that match was a good idea and well received."

You can check out Orton's exchange with Dawson and Wilder below: