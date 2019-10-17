Above is a new WWE Now breaking news video, featuring McKenzie Mitchell checking in with a few updates:

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is officially out as the Team Captain for Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel, due to his Falls Count Anywhere match with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt that same night.

We noted earlier in the week that WWE had plans to pull Rollins from the match, and this is now confirmed. The teams should be finalized over the next few weeks. Team Hogan currently has Rusev and Ricochet while Team Flair has Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, King Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Speaking of Nakamura, we noted earlier at this link how WWE had confirmed Roman Reigns vs. Nakamura with the title on the line for Friday's SmackDown episode. McKenzie revealed that Reigns vs. Nakamura will now open Friday's show from Indianapolis.

* The Authors of Pain have officially joined the RAW roster. We also noted earlier in the week that WWE had plans to bring Akam and Rezar to the RAW roster after they were left out of the 2019 WWE Draft.

The storyline is that AOP had negotiations with USA Network and FOX officials, amid rumors of the two making their returns to the MMA world. They decided on signing with the red brand instead.