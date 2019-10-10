2K has partnered with YouTube gaming collective Smosh Games and WWE Superstars The New Day to reveal the official roster of WWE 2K20. During the video Bray Wyatt also made an appearance, which you can check out in the video above.

WWE 2K20 launches worldwide on Tuesday, October 22 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

This year's MyCAREER, features male and female MyPLAYERs for the first time ever. This mode has 18 chapters, approximately 100 matches and performances from more than 40 WWE Superstars, NXT Superstars, and legends.

You can check out the online features for the game here. This time around 2K Showcase features the Four Horsewomen: Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte.

Also, the entire soundtrack has already been revealed featuring Bring Me The Horizon, The Black Keys, Banks, Lil Uzi Vert, and many others.