A couple days ago, Jordan Myles (aka "Super" ACH) got on social media and said he quit WWE after calling out the company over one of his previous t-shirt design, claiming it to be racist. WWE had reportedly "very much tried" to work with Myles before he went public about his issues with the company.

Yesterday, Myles did a live Q&A on Twitter to answer questions from fans. In the Q&A he addressed: potential landing spots for him down the road, his mental health, if he's legally cleared from WWE, and Jay Lethal. In regards to going to either AEW or NJPW, Myles felt like NJPW was where he'd like to return to.

"New Japan, not that I got anything against AEW, but New Japan, I love New Japan," ACH said. I feel like I got a lot more left to accomplish there."

One fan asked if ACH was legally able to move on from WWE, but he confirmed that's not the case.

"Legally, no. Mentally, yes," ACH responded.

ACH was asked about the "mental health rumors" and noted he can have severe mood swings due to his anxiety and depression, but that shouldn't discredit what he's previously said.

"The thing about the mental health, I do suffer with anxiety and I do suffer with depression and I can have bad mood swings sometimes, but that doesn't mean when I speak out it doesn't have any meaning behind it," ACH said. "The t-shirt triggered things from my past and it all came up at once, and a lot of anger from my past came up with it, as well. That caused me to come at people the way that I did. Again, I'm not gonna apologize for what I said. What I said, I meant it."

The topic of Jay Lethal was also brought up as ACH referred to him as an "Uncle Tom" while also blasting WWE on social media. ACH noted there is a story behind why he said that about Lethal, but wasn't going to disclose it.

"There's a huge story behind it, and to be fair and respectful, I won't disclose that story," ACH responded. "I won't disclose that story because I won't throw more salt on his name that I already have. I think any issues between him and I—now that it's out there, I'm cool, I'm straight, it is what it is, you know what I mean? But our beef is our beef. There may not be any beef—to be fair—there ain't no beef on my end. I said what I had to say and I'm done. I'm done with it, I got everything off my chest, it's out there in the public eye. If anybody wants to know, your best bet is to ask him, or ask around, there were a ton of people around."

ACH also confirmed that Lethal never said anything to him after his tweet.