Becky Lynch is now seven months into her reign as Raw Women's Champion and she shows no signs of giving up the belt any time soon. Sam Roberts of Ringside Collectibles caught up with The Man and asked her if she could potentially ever go after the Universal Championship.

"Here's the thing – I don't know if that's necessary because in my eyes this is the top title in the company," Lynch said of the Raw Women's Title. "No, not in my eyes…THIS IS THE TOP TITLE IN THE COMPANY! I am the one who defends it the most. I'm the one who made it the most. There's no doubt about it – this is the top title in the company."

Lynch successfully defender her title against Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell. Despite the loss, Banks took full credit for that match and Lynch stated she never gets the credit she deserves.

"Of course she would. I have racked up classic after classic in the last few months. Hell, the last few years but I don't get credit for it. It's about time The Man gets credit because nobody does what I do," said Lynch. "Nobody goes out there and creates as much interest I do. Nobody can cut a promo like I can cut a promo. Nobody can connect with the fans the way I can connect with the fans. And nobody can steal the show like I steal the show time after time after time.

"I had Match of the Year last year. I have Match of the Year this year. GIVE THE MAN SOME GODDAMN CREDIT!"

Lynch will face NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a triple threat match at the Survivor Series on November 24th. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes Survivor Series and NXT TakeOver: WarGames the night before.

