Earlier this week, Jordan Myles reportedly quit WWE in a profanity-filled post on social media. This comes after Myles called out the company for what he claimed was a racist t-shirt design. He would go on to state that WWE does not care about black people.

"As of today, I'd like to officially announce that I quit f--king WWE. I am no longer employed. I refused to work for racists. I f--king quit, f--k them. I hate that f--king company and everything they f--king stand for. All they ever did was hold our people back. I do this s--t for the culture. I don't need anyone's f--king permission to do what I want to do. Screw Jordan Myles, don't ever call me by that slave name. Call me ACH and don't forget the 'Super', b---h. I quit, f--k you!," Myles said in the video.

WWE has not given a statement yet on Myles' status with the company. Only one WWE employee has discussed the issue so far. On The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T brought up the shirt and the situation at hand. He talked about his experiences and how Myles is handling this.

"I don't know if Jordan Myles has quit the company, but on social media, he posted that he quit the company. I am not going to sit here and judge or anything like that, or say that he should have done this or he should have done that," Booker stated. "I'm going to lay out on that because I don't need any backlash before someone said that Booker said this or Booker said that. I am going to say that the situation all started with the t-shirt and now it has gotten to this."

Booker noted that Myles saying that the whole company is racist could ultimately hurt his cause. Booker discussed his own past experiences, and noted that Myles might be ultimately "doing himself an injustice."

"I don't know where it's going to go from here. I have been on this earth for 54 years and if you think one person is something, call them that, or if you think that person is something, call them that, but I cannot judge a group and say everybody is that. When you make a blanket statement like that you do no justice for yourself or the culture. I say this because I have had a lot of years and a lot of experience. I do know that I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for a white guy named Bruce Gasarch, who made this all happen for me as far as changing my life, which is another story.

"I could have easily could have judged everyone the same way after my situation of going to prison, being a kid who had never been in trouble before and for the first time being locked up in the back of a police car saying that, 'the system did me wrong. I hate everybody of that color', you know what I mean? If I did that, I would have done myself an injustice more than anything and I think that is the situation that I want to make clear here. The way he's going by this, he's doing himself an injustice."

Myles, who won the first-ever NXT Breakout Tournament earlier this year, has changed his Twitter name back to Super ACH and has removed all WWE references from his social media.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.